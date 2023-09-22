Joburg Water's Mukwevho denies blaming city's water shortages on residents

Residents in Midrand, Sandton and the south of Joburg have since been grappling with water supply issues for several days.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water’s managing director, Ntshavheni Mukwevho, has denied placing blame for the city’s water shortages squarely on residents.

Mukwevho defended the water utility amid sharp criticism as taps run dry in parts of the city.

Residents were initially warned that the warmer weather had led to a peak in demand for water, putting pressure on the system.

A recent storm in Joburg triggered a system failure, adding to the utility’s woes.

While Mukwevho said that residents alone weren’t to blame, he said a failure to heed calls to save water had a ripple effect on the entire system.

"We are just saying let's just take collective responsibility because what we have in the city of Johannesburg is one big system and I know sometimes, those residents that are affected, they really don't receive those measures well of conserving water because they'll say to us 'what water are talking about for us to conserve?'"