Joburg Water denies putting patients' lives at risk during water shortages

While Joburg Water admits that water supply at some hospitals was impacted, the utility said it wasn’t enough to affect critical patient services.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water has denied jeopardising the lives of patients after two massive hospitals in the city were hit with water shortages.

This after taps reportedly ran dry at the Helen Joseph Hospital as well as the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

Joburg Water, which supplies water to the two critical facilities, spent several days grappling with a system failure and a higher demand.

Networks manager at Joburg Water, Logan Munsamy, said the roof tanks at Helen Joseph Hospital had been continuously supplied with water, even during the shortages in the city.

"That's been going relatively OK. There are times when because the levels of the reservoir may not be able to pump all the time but we've never reached a stage during this process where Helen Joseph Hospital has run empty."

Munsamy said the patient building at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital were also not affected.

The water utility said it would restore water supply to Midrand and Sandton by Saturday, while the south of Joburg would be restored next week.