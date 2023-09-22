Grindr kidnapping: Gauteng police probing case of attempted murder

An 18-year-old University of the Witwatersrand student - who was lured on dating app Grindr - was found severely beaten at the Denver hostel in the east of Johannesburg this week.

The young man was found severely beaten at the Denver hostel in the east of Johannesburg this week.

“It’s attempted murder that police are investigating over and above the kidnapping part, so he was really badly beaten, and he is critical and still in hospital,” said the police's Brend Muridili.

Seven men who were arrested in connection with the crime were further linked to 86 similar cases.

Muridili said while they weren’t yet charged with hate crime, the police couldn’t rule out the possibility.

“We cannot rule out the possibility because this is not the first case of its kind. We have several cases that are being investigated.

“We have also arrested several people with regards to this. So, we do know that it’s not only one group operating, it’s a syndicate that’s operating. There are several groups.”