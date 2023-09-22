Govt 'well aware of' service delivery problems across SA, Mashatile tells MPs

Deputy President Paul Mashatile was back in the National Assembly on Friday morning, responding to oral questions around collapsing service delivery and coalition governments.

CAPE TOWN - Members of the National Assembly grilled Deputy President Paul Mashatile on poor service delivery as well as issues affecting the City of Johannesburg.

Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip Siviwe Gwarube: "Our towns and cities are falling apart because of decades of neglect and corruption, to the point where a city like Johannesburg is exploding and costing people’s lives."

Mashatile said they were attending to problem areas across the country, including the City of Johannesburg.

"The issues you are raising about challenges, whether in Johannesburg or any of these areas, are problems that we are well aware of."

He said he had visited six provinces to address service delivery.