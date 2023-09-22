Govt must work with municipalities & not take control - Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile was on Friday answering questions in the National Assembly on what measures he would put in place to process the outcomes of the National Dialogue on Coalitions and service delivery.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile said that national government must strengthen local government and not try to take over the affairs of municipalities.

Mashatile also said there’s an urgent need for legislative amendments to be finalised to govern the way coalitions work.

The deputy president told MPs that while the new legislation would be national, its key aim was to address instability that has plagued local government coalitions.

He said national government must work with municipalities and not take control.

"The national government in collaboration with provincial government will continue to strengthen the capabilities of municipalities in managing their own affairs because we don’t want to take over, we want to help them manage their own affairs and carry out their functions."

He also assured the National Assembly that the minimum threshold for parties to enter a coalition was not a move to exclude smaller parties.