Govt claims organisations using Sept grants dilemma to score political points

Over 500,000 beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency did not receive their September social grants due to a system failure at disburser - Postbank.

JOHANNESBURG - The national government has accused some organisations of using the latest social grant debacle to score political points.

On 5 September, over 500,000 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries did not receive their social grants due to a system failure by the distributor, Postbank.

Postbank said the issue was resolved and all outstanding monies were paid to recipients.

However, there were still reports of beneficiaries not getting their money.

Since 5 September, there have been many images in the media showing elderly people waiting for hours at post offices to receive their grants, only to leave empty-handed.

Civil rights organisations and political parties criticised the government, with the Democratic Alliance reporting the Minister of Social Development to the South African Human Rights Commission.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technology Mondli Gungubele said this was a sensitive matter, adding that everyone should be working together.

"We wish to extend our sincere gratitude to stakeholders in the payment value chain for their support during the September payments challenges period. We further call upon members of society not to use this challenge for cheap political or criminal gain."

Gungubele has assured South Africans that there wouldn’t be a repeat incident during the October pay cycle.