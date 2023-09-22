G20 urged to boost spending on combatting HIV and AIDS for children

The archbishop spoke at a high-level United Nations General Assembly event in New York this week, saying the coronavirus and war in Europe had taken attention away from the plight of children with HIV and AIDS.

In his speech, Makgoba encouraged members of Congress to reauthorise the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS relief (Pepfar) for the next five years.

The plan was launched in 2003.

"Pepfar is the most precious initiative ever delivered in the history of AIDS. Thanks to the bipartisan support of the US Congress, Pepfar has saved millions of lives in Africa."

The archbishop told dignitaries that the image of the United States was at threat if they didn't reauthorise Pepfar.

"If you do not, your image as a caring and compassionate nation will be replaced by one as purely a military power, moreover a military power primarily interested in Africa as a battleground in your fight against international terrorism."

Makgoba said prayers alone would not be enough and encouraged the G20 nations to take action.