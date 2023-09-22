Eskom suspends power cuts for the long weekend

Eskom's Daphne Mokwena said the suspension over the long weekend was due to sustained improved performance of generation availability.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says loads hedding will be suspended for the long weekend.

But in the meantime, South Africans will be hit with stage 2 power cuts from 4pm on Friday afternoon until 5am on Saturday morning.

Eskom's Daphne Mokwena said the suspension over the long weekend was due to sustained improved performance of generation availability.

"During the long weekend, we will address minor defects on generating units by performing planned maintenance. Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes to load shedding should it be required."