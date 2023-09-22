Go

Eskom suspends load shedding for 6 hours on Friday

The power utility cited “reduced demand” and decent power generation capacity.

A general view of the Grootvlei power station, a coal-fired power plant operated by Eskom located in Grootvlei on 18 December 2022. Picture: GUILLEM SARTORIO/AFP
A general view of the Grootvlei power station, a coal-fired power plant operated by Eskom located in Grootvlei on 18 December 2022. Picture: GUILLEM SARTORIO/AFP
22 September 2023 10:22

JOHANNESURG – Eskom has moved to suspend load shedding between 10am and 16pm on Friday.

The power utility cited “reduced demand” and decent power generation capacity.

After the power cuts suspension, the power utility said load shedding would resume from 16pm until 5am on Saturday.

“Eskom will communicate the outlook for the long weekend in the afternoon.”

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA