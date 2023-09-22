Eskom suspends load shedding for 6 hours on Friday
The power utility cited “reduced demand” and decent power generation capacity.
JOHANNESURG – Eskom has moved to suspend load shedding between 10am and 16pm on Friday.
After the power cuts suspension, the power utility said load shedding would resume from 16pm until 5am on Saturday.
“Eskom will communicate the outlook for the long weekend in the afternoon.”
Owing to the reduced demand and breakdowns still avaraging at 13 445MW of generation capacity, loadshedding will be suspended at 10:00 until 16:00 today. Thereafter, Stage 2 loadshedding will resume at 16:00 until 05:00 on…