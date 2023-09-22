Duo charged with attempted murder for allegedly selling space cakes to children

Amukelani Nyalunga and Ofentse Maluleka, aged 19 and 21, made their first appearances at the Soshanguve Magistrates Court on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The two men who allegedly sold muffins laced with dagga to primary school children have been charged with eight counts of attempted murder.

They are accused of selling the space muffins which resulted in about 90 pupils at the Pulamadibogo Primary School being hospitalised.

Nyalunga and Maluleka made a brief appearance inside a packed courtroom.

The state prosecutor said it is likely they would be adding more attempted murder cases to their charge sheet.

The prosecutor said the investigating officers are still busy taking statements from the other affected pupils.

The case has been postponed to 29 September for further investigations.

The two men remain behind bars.