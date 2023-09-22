CT dinosaur festival shut down for non-compliance

The City of Cape Town's Events Permit Office says the Dinosaur World event has been deemed illegal due to non-compliance with the Events By-Law and the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act.

CAPE TOWN - A dinosaur festival scheduled to be held at Wynberg's Maynardville Park has been shut down by the City of Cape Town due to non-compliance.

The event was scheduled to begin on Friday and was expected to run until 1 October.

The City of Cape Town's Events Permit Office says the Dinosaur World event has been deemed illegal due to non-compliance with the Events By-Law and the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act.

Officials say permission for the event had not been granted by the Event Permit Office.

The city says the organisers had also not been in possession of a land-use permit for the use of Maynardville Park, as the application was pending.

During a site visit, the permit officer found there were no medical personnel present and there were groups of young children in what was essentially an unsafe environment.

A fine has been issued to the organiser for hosting an event without a permit.