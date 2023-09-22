Comic Con Africa exhibition kicks off in Joburg

More than 80,000 people are expected to visit this year’s exhibition, which boasts a multitude of new stalls and sections that can be explored by both young and old.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of comic, gaming, and superhero fanatics descended on the Joburg Expo Centre, where the fourth Comic Con Africa exhibition kicked off on Friday.

This year, the event boasts a multitude of new stalls and sections that can be explored by both young and old.

From villains to superheros, South Africans came out in their numbers dressed as their favourite gaming and superhero characters.

Comic Con Africa’s marketing manager Calvin van den Berg said it was a safe place for everyone to enjoy.

“At Comic Con Africa, you walk away with an experience and a feeling. If you want to walk around here and you look absolutely crazy by normal standards, you’re celebrated in this environment - but at the same time if you’re the really cool guy who likes all the mainstream stuff, you’re celebrated too."

Jeffery Williams said it was his first time at the event and it had exceeded his expectations.

“I’m enjoying the livelihood, the people here, and the culture here. It’s good. I’m seeing a lot of gamers here like me and just enjoying the vibes."

More than 80,000 people are expected to visit this year’s exhibition.