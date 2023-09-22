All pupils who were hospitalised after eating space cakes released - GDE

Earlier on Friday, two men suspected of selling the muffins to the children appeared in court where they face eight counts of attempted murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said all the pupils who were hospitalised after eating space muffins have now been released from hospital.

On Wednesday, about 90 pupils from the Pulamidibogo Primary School in Soshanguve were admitted after eating muffins laced with dagga.

Earlier on Friday, two men suspected of selling the muffins to the children appeared in court where they face eight counts of attempted murder.

READ: Soshanguve space cake arrest: community wants police to find real drug kingpins

"The MEC has applauded the police for the swiftness of arresting the suspects and indicated that this will be a deterrent to anyone that would want to come to our environment and peddle drugs," said department spokesperson, Steve Mabona.