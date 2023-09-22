Access Chapter 2 concerned about syndicate targeting LGBTQI+ community on Grindr

This after seven men used the dating app Grindr to lure a Wits student before demanding a R30,000 ransom for the 18-year-old’s release.

JOHANNESBURG - Human rights lobby group Access Chapter 2 has raised some concerns about syndicates targeting members of the LGBTIQ+ community on dating apps.



The seven men linked to more than 80 other crimes against the queer community now face kidnapping and attempted murder charges.

But it’s unclear if the suspects are linked to an even bigger syndicate.

Access Chapter 2 spokesperson, Mpho Buntse, said they’re worried about the increase in the number of incidents.

“It’s scary that it’s not just extortion but individuals are terrorised, almost losing their lives in most of these cases, so we are concerned that there may be copycats... if not, then maybe a bigger syndicate. You ask yourself, how big is this syndicate? Is it just sporadic or there are those that are still operating even after these arrests.”