YONELA DIKO: Media must curb its enthusiasm during national election coverage

OPINION

Election fever is almost upon us, and all political parties will be crisscrossing the country trying to meet as many voters as they possibly can to make their case for an electoral mandate in next year's general elections.

Simple math tells us that the door-to-door campaigns political parties will be embarking on after the election date is officially gazetted have a very limited range.

These community meetings, stakeholder engagements, and tour buses may not even reach more than 10% of those eligible to vote.



Political parties are therefore entirely dependent on the media to reach the rest of the 26 million registered voters, if they are to have any chance at the polls next year.

This makes the media an indispensable role player in this singular exercise of democracy; a filter through which voters contrast political parties and their offerings.

The influence and power of the media is such that each party is what the media says it is; each leader says what the media says he/she says; and the President and his party are what the media says they are.

THE IMPORTANCE OF OBJECTIVE REPORTING

The critical role the media plays in influencing the people's vote and affecting the nation's disposition demands a fair, objective, and independent media.

Unfortunately, in South Africa there has been a proliferation of so-called 'Opinion Journalism'. This brand of journalism, where journalists are also analysts with opinion pieces that seek to impose their views on voters, can be abusive, and vulgarises media power for political gains.

Our country’s publications tend to secure these opinionated journalists, analysts, more opinion makers, and academics with similar views, so that the different voices in one publication give a modicum of independence - whilst the fundamental message is the same. It is common to see accusations and insults, gossip, and innuendos under the cover of opinion journalism, which the public consumes as fact.

We have seen, for example, certain editors expressing personal affliction and a sense of betrayal when the Democratic Alliance (DA) supported the Employment Equity Act in 2013, publicly whipping the party into submission because, while these editors may not be part of the party, they seem to possess a sense of ownership of it and its policies.

On the other hand, we have also seen coordinated editorials presenting certain leaders as sinners and others as saints within the ruling party, with climate change the latest vehicle of insults.

The sinners have been branded as dumb coal fanatics, while the saints are smart and futuristic.

There is no patience to present all sides, pros, and cons, or to let society decide its pace of transition, without presenting the very leaders society elected as seeking to now destroy the planet, and prevent Independent Power Producers from saving us.

There is, therefore, a partisan sense about our media, where one section of the media scrutinises and combs the smallest of mistakes of one section of the political spectrum, while the other side is let off and deliberately missed by this unblinking eye of the media.

The result of this opinion journalism and its corrosive nature is that enduring narratives have emerged, repeated mostly without opposing views and measured analysis.

Everywhere you turn, the media tells you the African National Congress (ANC) is corrupt, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is violent, and with great reluctance, the DA is racist. And whatever activities these parties engage in, however genuine, must satisfy these established narratives for ease of consumption by the ordinary people.

POLITICAL PARTIES ARE NOT INNOCENT

Political parties themselves of course feed on these media narratives, through their PR offices. And unfortunately, the media has proven all too happy to sell the DA narrative of a corrupt ANC a lot more because on the racism front, the bell also tolls for the media.

The corruption narrative is an easy sell that does not require much thinking or analysis.

It does not help that journalists run after the same stories, move in groups, chasing deadlines and numbers. As voters, we are too busy to analyse what's true or not true. We take the established narratives and digest. It's easy.

Most importantly, our journalists have reduced themselves to instigators and perpetrators of personal political conflicts. Anything else is boring. When you personally attack other political leaders, you will be in every news bulletin. Then the media amplifies it and run the numbers. This is why Julius Malema gets so much coverage.

Why would anyone care for the truth when those rewarded with media coverage are the crass and crude, the loudest, with some theatrics.

A NEED FOR NEW MEDIA STANDARDS

The fundamental fact is that the media is not on the ballot sheets, and should therefore keep its excesses in check.

This is important, because some publications have moved from informing the public to attempting to influencing election outcomes.

Once there is a sense of the media moving from its role of informing the public to fashioning itself a political player with political interests, this then breeds antagonism between political parties and the media, and compromises the credibility of journalism, and democracy itself.

The expectation that society has of the media during elections are clear. It needs to be free of any vested interests, from its owners or editorial teams. How people vote is no business of the media.

What is important is for the media to curb its enthusiasm, and not go beyond its role of informing and analysing all available sides for society to decide.

Most times, imposing its views on political parties by amplifying what it thinks is important with excessive coverage means political parties have no choice but to consider said issue as important. This makes the media an agenda-setter for politics, rather than the other way round. If the media is not ethical or objective, then we have a huge problem on our hands.

There is an enormous responsibility on the shoulders of the media to be neutral, above reproach, and present all sides and opinions without any sense of bias.

That is society’s expectation of the media during the upcoming national elections.

Yonela Diko is the former spokesperson for the ANC in the Western Cape.