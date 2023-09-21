Water tankers dispatched across Joburg amid supply issues

Johannesburg Water added more areas to the list of suburbs that would be affected by a power failure at Rand Water’s Zuikerbosch water plant on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - This week’s thunderstorm and failures at a Rand Water plant are expected to cause further water shortages in parts of Johannesburg.

Johannesburg Water added more areas to the list of suburbs that would be affected by a power failure at Rand Water’s Zuikerbosch water plant on Tuesday night.

Parts of Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg have had to endure shortages from last week, amid increased overall consumption.

South Hills, Naturena, Berea, and Linden are just some of the places where taps are expected to run dry due to failures in Rand Water and Joburg Water systems.

In a statement, Joburg Water said the power failure at Rand Water’s Zuikerbosch plant caused the loss of 2,000 megalitres of water per day.

This has had a ripple effect on Joburg Water’s already struggling systems.



Officials said water tankers would be supplied to all affected areas including Brixton, Midrand, Alexander Park, and Waterval.