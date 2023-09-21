Water & electricity price hikes still sore point for SAns amid high living costs

Stats SA said electricity tariffs soared to double digits in 2023, while households paid almost 10% more for water.

JOHANNESBURG - The prices of water and electricity remain a sore point for consumers already grappling with the high costs of living.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said electricity tariffs increased by double digits in 2023, much higher than the 7.9% rise in 2022.



Households also paid close to 10% more for water in 2023.

READ MORE:

Western Cape residents saw the highest increases in both electricity tariffs and property rates in 2023 when compared to 2022, paying up to 17% more for electricity and up to 11% more on property rates.



Water charges for residents in KwaZulu-Natal are the highest across the province, followed by Gauteng.



Stats SA’s Patrick Kelly said softer food inflation isn't enough to offset the impact of municipal tariffs on the consumer inflation reading of 4.8% in August.

He said steep fuel prices also contributed to a higher inflation print.

“Fuel prices increased by 2.2% between July and August, lifting the annual rate from -16.8% in July to -11.7% this month.”

With that in mind, the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is set to make an announcement on the repo rate later on Thursday.