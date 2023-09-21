'There won’t be power at all': CoJ ups ante on illegal power connections

The City of Joburg is enforcing level three disconnections, meaning the city physically removes its infrastructure from the premises of illegally connected businesses and residential units.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg is clamping down on illegal water and electricity connections by enforcing level three disconnections.

As part of a drive to recoup billions of rands owed to them, the city said they were done playing nice when it comes to disconnecting non-payers.

Level three disconnections mean the city physically removes its infrastructure from the premises of illegally connected businesses and residential units.

Level three disconnections are no easy task and are often seen as a last resort when it comes to non-rate-payers.

When it comes to electricity disconnections, it’s a tedious operation that usually involves the city deploying TLBs (tractor-loader-backhoe) to dig up electrical cables and physically remove them from underground.

"Level three, what we do is move the cable from outside that supplies the building entirely. We bring TLBs and remove them completely. Once we have done that, there won’t be power at all and there’s nothing you can do," said MMC for Environmental and Infrastructure Services, Jack Sekwaila.

He said in order to be reconnected, the following would need to be done: "You must come to Thuso House in Braamfontein to make an arrangement. We’ll want R65,000 for the reconnection fee of that particular cable only, not the money you owe."

In order for a building to be reconnected to the grid, 55% of what is owed to the city will need to be paid upfront.