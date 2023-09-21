Swellendam protests continue to impact schools negatively - WC Edu Dept

Education MEC David Maynier said that the disruptions come at a time when learners need to focus on exams.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said protests in Swellendam continue to have a negative impact on schools.

Violence erupted on Wednesday and a community hall and a fire services vehicle were torched.

Residents are unhappy about a policy around indigent benefits, such as free electricity units and rebates for pensioners.

The first protests started on 16 August, when demonstrators set a municipal building alight, and more than 20 people were arrested.

"Our schools remain open, not just as places of teaching and learning but as places of safety and of course nutritional support for our learners. While school staff are in attendance, we still have high learner absenteeism at schools in the Railton area, with 72 percent of learners from the three schools staying at home today."

Education MEC David Maynier added that the disruptions come at a time when learners need to focus on exams.

"It's extremely disappointing that these learners are missing school because of the fear generated by violent protesters. This is a crucial time of the year, especially for our matrics who are preparing for final exams and who have already lost precious time last month to similar violent protests and the taxi strike."