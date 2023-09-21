Swellendam protest: Councillor Matthysen heartbroken about ‘disaster’ unfolding

Residents of an informal settlement in the area clashed with police on Wednesday during a violent protest, demanding indigent benefits, including free electricity and rebates for pensioners.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) councillor in Railton township Swellendam, Julian Matthysen, said what was happening in the town was heart-breaking.

This is after angry community members of an informal settlement in the area clashed with the police on Wednesday during a violent protest.

A Thusong Service Centre and a fire department vehicle were torched.

Residents were demanding indigent benefits, such as free electricity units and rebates for pensioners, among other things.

However, the municipality said households needed to reregister first in order for those benefits to be restored.

Matthysen expressed great disappointment over what unfolded.

"This is going to put another big burden on our poor community. No one in the world or in this country can be happy about such a disaster happening in the area."

He called on community leaders to engage residents to find common ground.

"I'm talking about church leaders, I'm talking about principals, I'm talking about councillors to come together and discuss this problem and see how we can resolve it."