SARB keeps repo rate unchanged at 8.25%

JOHANNESBURG - The repo rate remains unchanged at 8.25%.

The Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon, at the central bank’s penultimate meeting.

The second pause on policy rates is in line with predictions by some economists.

Three Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members voted in favour of a pause, while two others voted for an increase in policy rates.

While there is some reprieve, Kganyago cautioned that inflation remains sticky.

"At the current repurchase rate level, policy is restrictive, consistent with the inflation outlook and elevated inflation expectation. Serious upside risks to the inflation outlook remain. In light of these risks the committee the risks and stands ready to act should risks begin to materialise."