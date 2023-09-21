SANDF releases names of officers who died in Kommetjie submarine disaster

Lieutenant commander Gillian Hector, master warrant officer William Mathipa, and warrant officer Mmokwapa Mojela died after being swept off the SA Navy submarine Sas Manthatisi on Wednesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has identified the SA Navy marines who lost their lives while doing a vertical transfer in stormy conditions off the coast of Kommetjie.

The operation, which involves an SA air force maritime Lynx Helicopter took a turn for the worse on Wednesday afternoon when seven officers were swept away by high waves.

Lieutenant commander Gillian Hector, master warrant officer William Mathipa, and warrant officer Mmokwapa Mojela died after being swept off the SA Navy submarine Sas Manthatisi on Wednesday afternoon.

Four other officers were rescued from the submarine which according to the SA Navy had been doing the operation while en route to Cape Town.

African Defence Review director Darren Oliver gave an account of what he believes happened.

"The waters around the Cape over the last few days and weeks have been very unusual, so it's quite possible that conditions were okay at the time this exercise began and then rapidly got worse. I do believe at some point the exercise was called off, but it was too late."

The SANDF said the bereaved families have requested privacy during this time.

Meanwhile, messages of condolences continue to pour in for three South African Navy personnel.

The tragedy comes ahead of this year's Mini Navy Festival, scheduled to be held this weekend.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis:

"I'm saddened to hear of the loss of three South African Navy sailors in an accident at sea near Kommetjie yesterday [Wednesday]. On behalf of the City of Cape Town, I extend my condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the SA Navy mariners who passed away. We mourn their loss and pray that they will know our gratitude for their service to our country."