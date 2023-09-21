Postbank has resolved its system glitches - govt

Speaking during a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, Communications Minister Mondli Gungubele apologised to the people of South Africa again.

JOHANNESBURG - Government says social welfare grant distributor, Postbank, has resolved its system glitches which resulted in thousands of beneficiaries not being paid earlier this month.

Since 5 September, thousands of grant recipients across the country have been unable to access their money.

Government said this was as a result of a new system being adopted by Postbank.

"Today we are delighted to report that Postbank has provided with assurance that according to their records, all Sassa grant beneficiaries whose accounts were adversely affected by the system challenges on the 5th and 6th of September have now been corrected. That applies to Postbank clients."