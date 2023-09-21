Police arrest at least 50 people as Operation Shanela hits Lyttleton

One person was arrested after he was found in possession of a large quantity of crystal meth and another, after he was discovered behind the wheel of a vehicle that was reported stolen from Tsakane in 2015.

JOHANNESBURG - A total of more than 50 people were arrested on Thursday as Operation Shanela hit Lyttleton.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, together with other leaders from the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Home Affairs and Gauteng Traffic, held a roadblock in the area under the banner of Operation Shanela.

In the process, they nabbed dozens of suspects for a variety of crimes.

One person was arrested after he was found in possession of a large quantity of crystal meth and another, after he was discovered behind the wheel of a vehicle that was reported stolen from Tsakane in 2015.

Further, at least 56 people believed to be undocumented foreigners were arrested.

The operation was, in general, welcomed by the local community who said they were happy to see the men and women in blue out and about and that it made them feel safer.