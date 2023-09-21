Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 September 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 20 September 2023 are:
Lotto: 17, 26, 28, 31, 33, 35 B: 02
Lotto Plus 1: 05, 22, 25, 33, 40, 52 B: 11
Lotto Plus 2: 04, 05, 25, 29, 43, 46 B: 32
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 20/09/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 20, 2023
#LOTTO: 17, 26, 28, 31, 33, 35#BONUS: 02
#LOTTOPLUS1: 05, 22, 25, 33, 40, 52#BONUS: 11#LOTTOPLUS2: 04, 05, 25, 29, 43, 46#BONUS: 32 pic.twitter.com/pUGUwcQMuL