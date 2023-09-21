'Let's embrace our uniqueness', says DSIGO World Championships organiser

Gymnasts from six different countries will participate in the 2023 Down Syndrome International Gymnastics (DSIGO) World Championships, which will take place at the Matsport Centre in Eldoraigne, Tshwane on 23 and 24 September.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa will host the 2023 Down Syndrome International Gymnastics (DSIGO) World Championships this weekend.

“We believe that hosting an event like this will put our disability programmes to the fore with our members and stakeholders and give us the impetus to do more and better going forward. We need our internal structures to embrace members with disabilities and provide an outlet for them either as a participant, competitor, or official,” said event organiser, Allan Chadwick.

Gymnasts from six different countries will participate in the DSIGO World Championships, which will take place at the Matsport Centre in Eldoraigne, Tshwane on 23 and 24 September.

READ:

All the best to the Men's Artistic Gymnastics participants at the 2023 DSIGO World Championships at Matsport Centre in Tshwane this weekend!



Entry is free so join us as 6 nations compete for honours.



Event programme and details here - https://t.co/pmhuOZS6dp#GymnasticsSA pic.twitter.com/LamM9AJ6LZ ' Gymnastics South Africa (@SAGymnastics) September 21, 2023

Team South Africa’s Coco Surmon got into rhythmic gymnastics so she could compete alongside her twin sister.

With her love for the outfits, her friends and teachers, the 13-year-old said her sister is her favourite athlete.

“My sister and also all the athletes at our club like, Alyx de Toit and Meagan le Roux, because they are just so inspiring to me,” said Surmon.

A distinctive aspect of the DSIGO Gymnastics World Championships is its emphasis on inclusion and empowerment.

Rhythmic gymnastics coach, Ilze du Toit, said there was a need to focus more on participation and not so much on competitive systems for para-athletes. Du Toit said that gymnastics facilities needed to be filled with spectators so that we can put back into creating more and better facilities for future gymnasts, coaches, and judges, adding that the media could make a big difference.

Introducing the Rhythmic Gymnastics participants in the 2023 DSIGO World Championships at the Matsport Centre, Tshwane this weekend the 23, 24 September.



Entry is free so join us as 6 nations compete for honours.



Event programme here -https://t.co/pmhuOZS6dp#GymnasticsSA pic.twitter.com/2PKZPCSvsr ' Gymnastics South Africa (@SAGymnastics) September 21, 2023

"For instance, this was the first year that our two para-athletes in rhythmic gymnastics were allowed to take part in the Provincial Western Cape competition. We need more education in coaching and judging so that we are well prepared to host more of these competitions on a district, provincial, and national level. If we are trained better, we can take on the world. It can be done, and that will be our mission for 2024," Du Toit said.

The World Championships feature artistic gymnastics (male and female) and rhythmic gymnastics (female) events, each offering various levels of difficulty and unique judging criteria.

Through this diverse array of disciplines, the competition aims to foster the inclusion and empowerment of individuals with Down Syndrome, championing their journey toward physical excellence.

Coach Liz Surmon said there was a need for funding and access in such a way that clubs become open to people with disabilities and development at a grassroots level.

"Sadly, if you just look at the coverage of the Olympics versus the coverage of the Paralympics, it doesn't get as much airtime. Athletes like Ernst van Dyk and Anrune Weyers have raised the profile considerably, but the profile of intellectually challenged athletes is still way behind."

Team SA’s Megan le Roux taught herself gymnastics by watching content on social media.

“I watched a lot of YouTube clips and taught myself some routines during COVID and after a few months, I asked my mom to find me a club to join. Coach Ilze from Infinity welcomed us with open arms.”

Congratulations to rhythmic gymnasts Coco Surmon (junior) and Megan Le Roux (senior) who qualified with all four routines at the DSIGO Western Cape provincial trials recently!



More info about the DSIGO World Champs coming up in Tshwane on 23/24 Sept - https://t.co/HFDpSCi6QL pic.twitter.com/jIlmKaft7R ' Gymnastics South Africa (@SAGymnastics) August 30, 2023

This will be the fourth edition of the event, which showcases the talents and abilities of gymnasts with Down Syndrome from around the world.

"This event is a specific Down Syndrome event so that is the first criterion. Each country has their own internal process to select teams. In SA, we use our mainstream selection events to 'qualify' our gymnasts. This served two purposes - the gymnast's standard could be assessed (being a home event our criteria were not too stringent) and secondly, it made sure that the provinces that these athletes reside in had to accommodate them within a mainstream event and we trust that this will continue and grow going forwards," said Chadwick.

Team South Africa will compete against Italy, Mexico, Bulgaria, Argentina, and the USA.

The event is open to the public and entrance is free on both days.

"Come watch and appreciate their skills. Remember that everyone wants to be accepted and treated equally. Let's truly embrace our uniqueness," said Chadwick.