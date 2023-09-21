Joburg Water adds areas to be affected by water shortages after system failures

System failures at Johannesburg Water and Rand Water’s Zuikerbosch Water Plant have created shortages in parts of the city, with affected areas including South Hills, Naturena, Berea and Linden.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Water has added more areas to the list of suburbs that will be affected by water shortages already experienced in parts of the city.

A thunderstorm and failures at a Rand Water plant during the week resulted in a power failure at the utility's Zuikerbosch Water Plant on Tuesday night.

Parts of Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg have had to endure shortages from last week amid increased overall consumption.

South Hills, Naturena, Berea and Linden are just some of the places where taps are expected to run dry due to failures in Rand Water and Johannesburg Water systems.

In a statement, Johannesburg Water said the power failure at Rand Water’s Zuikerbosch plant caused the loss of 2,000 megalitres of water per day.

This has had a ripple effect on its already struggling systems.



Officials said water tankers would be supplied to all affected areas, including Brixton, Midrand, Alexander Park and Waterval.