Govt a step closer to subjecting churches, NGOs to security vetting

The National Assembly on Thursday agreed to a motion to establish an ad hoc committee to consider the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill, which will see closer scrutiny of NGOs to curb terror financing.

CAPE TOWN - The government has moved a step closer to subjecting NGOs and churches to security vetting.

The National Assembly on Thursday agreed to a motion to establish an ad hoc committee to consider the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill, which will see closer scrutiny of NGOs to curb terror financing.

The ad hoc committee will have to report back to the National Assembly in due course before its report is adopted.

The General Intelligence Laws Bill will give effect to the recommendations of the Presidential High-Level Review Panel on the State Security Agency (SSA).

It will also as give effect to the implementation plan of the recommendations of the State Capture Commission.

The Bill also seeks to restructure the intelligence services.

African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Pemmy Majodina tabled the motion for the ad hoc committee’s establishment.

"[It will] consist of 11 members of the Assembly, as follows: ANC 6, DA 2, EFF 1, and other parties 2; and sets the deadline by which the committee is to report as 1 March 2024."

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said recently that not all NGOs would be vetted and maintained that the draft law was in line with those in major democracies.