Gauteng police investigating syndicate suspected of targeting LGBTIQ+ community

Seven men were arrested at the Denver hostel, east of Johannesburg, on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping a student from Wits University.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are investigating a syndicate suspected of targeting members of the LGBTQI+ community.

It's alleged the men lured in an 18-year-old Wits student through the dating app Grindr on Tuesday this week.

Police said the kidnappers then demanded a R30,000 ransom from his family for his safe return.

"The team of members comprising of Gauteng crime intelligence and other members operationalised the information that led them to an ATM where one of the suspects was expected to withdraw the ransom money on the M2 road. The police held an observation and then placed the suspect under arrest as soon as he arrived. He then led the team to Denver men's hostel where the victim, aged 18, was found bound and unconscious," said spokesperson Brenda Muridili.

Police said the seven suspects are being linked to at least 86 cases where members of the LGBTQI+ community were targeted for ransom payments.