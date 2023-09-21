Repo rate announcement: Leave room for disappointment, caution economists

The central bank is set to announce the repo rate on Thursday where it's expected to keep it unchanged, but some economists have warned that there is a risk that economic indicators could push it to hike borrowing costs.

JOHANNESBURG - While the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is poised to keep the repo rate unchanged on Thursday, some economists have warned consumers to leave room for disappointment.

Sarb has the difficult job of juggling tough economic conditions and consumer sentiment ahead of the latest announcement on policy rates.

This as the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was meeting over a few days this week.

It was the fifth of six meetings in a year.

Higher fuel prices and extended runs of load shedding have put inflation under pressure again.

The annual consumer inflation figure for August rose to 4.8% from 4.7% in July.

While inflation is well within the Reserve Bank’s target band of 3% and 6%, economist Dale McKinley said he is worried that it remains stubborn.

“I think this particular MPC grouping takes it very seriously and unfortunately so, because it’s a very minor increase.”

Economist Francois Stofberg said he believes Sarb is likely to overlook the short-term pressures for now and keep the repo rate unchanged.

“They’re going to continue everything that they can with their blunt tool to keep inflation in place. Maybe mid-next year we can start talking about the first decrease in interest rates.”

Despite the modest optimism, both economists believe there is some risk that economic indicators could still push the central bank to hike borrowing costs.