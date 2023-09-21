DA on Kameeldrift fire: GP govt failed to fulfill formalisation vow

The DA said the fire, which left about 150 families living in the informal settlement homeless, could have been prevented if government moved quicker with its promise to build houses and develop the area.

TSHWANE - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on the Gauteng government to assist with the formalisation of the Kameeldrift Plot 175 informal settlement in Pretoria.

The settlement was gutted by a wildfire on Tuesday night, leaving about 150 families homeless.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

However, the DA said this could have been avoided if government moved quicker to build the houses it once promised.

READ: Survivors of Kameeldrift fire call on Tshwane to speed up formalisation of area

In August 2021, the City of Tshwane municipality purchased two plots near the Kameeldrift Plot 175 informal settlement for the development of the area.

DA member of the Provincial Legislature Adrianna Randall said the city and government needed to work together to formalise the area.

“These people have been waiting a long time for the formalisation of this settlement and you can see what the consequences are if government does not act on their promises.

“We had money [and] we had to at one point return R10 million unspent that was earmarked for this settlement."

Randall said the DA would be raising the issue in the legislature.