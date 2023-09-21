Cricket World Cup: Proteas suffer double blow with exclusion of Nortje, Magala

The Cricket World Cup will begin on 5 October and the Proteas squad will depart for India on Saturday, 23 September.

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas have suffered a setback with just two weeks to go until the start of the Cricket World Cup in India.

Seam bowlers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala haven’t recovered from their injuries in time, and have been ruled out of the tournament. All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and seamer Lizaad Williams have been named as their replacements.

Nortje has a suspected lumbar stress fracture and was limited to only one appearance in the recent series against

Australia. He can count himself as desperately unlucky as he’ll be missing his second successive 50-over World Cup campaign after he was forced out of the 2019 squad with a broken right thumb.

Magala also played once in the 3-2 series win against the Baggy Greens as he struggled to recover from a knee injury. Team management made the decision to leave him behind as they felt the risk associated with his inclusion in the squad outweighed his value to the team.

“It’s hugely disappointing for Anrich and Sisanda to be missing out on the 50-over World Cup. Both are quality players that add immense value to the Proteas. We sympathize in their omission and will continue to provide all the necessary support as they work towards their return to competitive action,” said Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter.

South Africa 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Lizaad Williams.