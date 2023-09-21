Chiefs rope in Sibongiseni Mthethwa in face of losing streak

The Bafana defender will have to hit the ground running when he joins his new teammates in the coming days, having missed out on pre-season training with the team.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have signed defender Sibongiseni Mthethwa from Stellenbosch FC ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday, 22 September.

Amakhosi have struggled with consistency this season, winning only two of their eight games in all competitions so far. Mthethwa’s acquisition on a three-year deal is set to shore up their defensive unit that has tended to leak soft goals.

The move to the Soweto giants caps a remarkable period for Mthethwa, who was an ever-present force for the Cape side in the 2022/23 campaign where he made 29 appearances. It also comes just a year after making his international debut for South Africa in September 2022.

The Bafana defender will have to hit the ground running when he joins his new teammates in the coming days, having missed out on pre-season training with the team. There’ll also be a huge amount of pressure on his shoulders to win over a fan-base, who haven’t been easily pleased with their club in recent times.

“We warmly welcome Sibongiseni Mthethwa to the team. We know he’s a good player with great experience under his belt. We believe that he will hit the ground running and contribute straight away, knowing fully well what is expected of every player that dons the Gold & Black jersey of Amakhosi. We look forward to many great performances in the next coming seasons,” said Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr.

Mthethwa, who played for Royal Eagles and Black Leopards, won’t be available to feature in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-final against Mamelodi Sundowns, with his first official day at the club expected to only be on Monday, 25 September.