Bulgaria expels head of Russian Orthodox Church in Sofia

SOFIA, BULGARIA - Bulgaria expelled the head of the Russian Orthodox Church in Sofia and two Belarusian priests for allegedly acting in Moscow's geopolitical interests, authorities said Thursday.

The National Security Agency accused the three clerics of implementing Moscow's "hybrid strategy to purposefully influence the socio-political processes in Bulgaria in favour of Russian geopolitical interests".

The agency, which only identified the men by their initials and nationalities, banned them from entering the country for five years.

The Russian embassy in Sofia said in a Facebook post that one of the men was the representative of the Russian Orthodox Church in Sofia, Archimandrite Vassian.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova issued a statement on Thursday evening, condemning the expulsions as a "blatant unfriendly act".

"We are outraged and shocked by the fact of what has happened. This once again shows that the current leadership of Bulgaria has finally embarked on the path of destroying not only political contacts between the states, but also cultural and humanitarian ties between our peoples," Zakharova wrote.

She said Sofia's Russian church, which "for many years served as a place of common prayer between Russians and Bulgarians, will now be closed".

The pretty little building with onion-shaped domes in downtown Sofia is also a draw tourists.

"We emphasize once again that the responsibility for the rapid degradation of bilateral ties between Russia and Bulgaria lies entirely with the Bulgarian side," Zakharova said.

A member of the European Union and NATO, Bulgaria is a Slavic and Orthodox country with close historical and cultural ties to Russia.

But relations have been strained since Russia launched its war against Ukraine, with Sofia expelling 70 Russian diplomatic staff last year.