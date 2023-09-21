ANC councillor shot and killed in uMlazi

This killing comes weeks after the political task team revealed that there'd been over 50 murders of politicians in KwaZulu-Natal since 2018.

DURBAN - An African National Congress (ANC) councillor from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal has been shot and killed, while his colleague was left injured.

Mzwandile Shandu of Mkhambathini Municipality was shot in uMlazi, south of Durban.

The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance Department has condemned the killing.

What looks like another political killing has rocked the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

It comes a month after two other murders.

In August, a National Freedom Party NFP councillor was killed in Nongoma, while another NFP councillor survived an attack.

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance spokesperson, Siboniso Mngadi, said the department was concerned about this.

"As a department, we are deeply saddened and troubled by these cruel killings, which undermine our democracy and the will of the people who have elected their leaders."

Early in September, the police task team probing political killings said it had investigated 321 cases linked to political murders.