After 2 postponements, National Assembly sets date to vote for new PP

The House will be asked on 19 October to endorse the current deputy Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, to become the country’s fifth Public Protector.

CAPE TOWN - After two postponements, the National Assembly has come up with another date to vote for a new Public Protector.

The impeachment of the former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and problems in finding a venue to hold the vote have delayed the matter.

Sixty percent of parliamentarians will have to agree to Gcaleka’s recommendation to the president for appointment.

Gcaleka emerged as the preferred candidate from eight interviews conducted in Parliament in August.

But with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) already indicating they won’t be supporting her nomination, the African National Congress (ANC) will be relying on the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) to meet the threshold.

On Thursday, National Assembly Secretary Masibulele Xaso said a venue had been found to accommodate a physical sitting of the House to decide on the matter.

"The City Hall will be available on the 19th of October. The city hall, which is of course a familiar space for this House."

Gcaleka’s already been acting in the post since last June when her predecessor was placed on suspension.

If successful, she will become the first deputy Public Protector to take over the reins of the Chapter 9 institution.