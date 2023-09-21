5 people arrested in Swellendam in wake of violent protests

A community centre and a fire department vehicle were torched by angry residents protesting about indigent relief on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Five people have been arrested following violent protests in Swellendam in the Western Cape.

They are against a council policy that requires residents to re-apply for subsidised services such as electricity and rebates for pensioners.

A group of residents from an informal settlement in the town also clashed with the police on Wednesday night.

Southern Cape police spokesperson, Christopher Spies, said that calm had since been restored to the area.

"They remain in police custody and are expected to appear in the Swellendam Magistrates Court on Friday. Public order police members deployed in the area are monitoring the situation."

Meanwhile, Swellendam Mayor Francois du Rand has denied accusing African National Congress (ANC) councillor, Julius Mathhysen, of inciting violent protests in the town.

This after Matthysen told Eyewitness News that the mayor had been spreading false information about him, claiming he was the one instigating the disruptions seen in the town recently.

Du Rand has questioned Matthysen's motives in supporting an application for a shutdown in the town.

"A representative of the community, Monwabisi Mtshanga, was there and Councillor Julian Matthysen sitting next to him. So, I didn't insinuate that he incited violence, I'm saying that they're supporting people to apply for marches and they don't want to put their names on the application but when it turns violent, how does that work?"

The mayor also responded to Matthysen, saying he was considering taking legal action against him.

"It's any person's rights to lay criminal or take litigation against somebody else, I mean that's anybody's own prerogative."