3 men handed hefty sentences for rape, sexual exploitation of a minor in WC

One of the men, who is the boyfriend of the child's mother, has been sentenced to life in prison while his two accomplices received 15-year prison terms each.

CAPE TOWN - Hefty sentences have been handed down by the Worcester Regional Court to three men after pleading guilty to rape and sexual exploitation of a minor child.

One of the men, who is the boyfriend of the child's mother, has been sentenced to life in prison while his two accomplices received 15-year prison terms each.

A fourth suspect, who pleaded not guilty to the charge will go on trial at the Robertson Magistrates Court.

The court heard that the man who was handed a life sentence had started sexually abusing the child in 2018 when she was 9-years-old, and it continued until she was 12.

"The Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Nicolette Bell, welcomed the sentence and commended the collaborative work of different stakeholders which guarantees successful prosecutions and sentencing of the accused," said Western Cape NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila.