2 men shot dead in Bonteheuwel

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a double murder in Bonteheuwel.

Officers responded to a complaint in the early hours of Thursday morning and found the bodies of two men who had been shot dead.

"The victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested."

The police's Joseph Swartbooi added that the motive was not yet known but Bonteheuwel ward councillor, Angus McKenzie, said the incident appeared to be gang-related.

McKenzie said at around the same time, a feeding scheme was targeted by burglars at a local school.

"All the food was stolen. We are appealing to people with information to please provide it to us, we know that it was very early in the morning so there may not have been many people on the road."