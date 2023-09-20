WATCH: Abrupt overnight storm batters City of Tshwane, Joburg and Krugersdorp

Rain and strong winds lashed the Gauteng province overnight, with reports of damage to homes and cars, as well as disruptions to the electricity supply in some areas.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Tshwane authorities say no deaths or injuries have been reported as a results of Tuesday night’s storm.

Rain and strong winds lashed the province overnight, with reports of damage to homes and cars, as well as disruptions to the electricity supply in some areas.

Tshwane appears to have been the hardest hit, but Johannesburg and Krugersdorp were also affected.

What's currently happening in Pretoria, Ladium, Centurion and other parts is very bad. This heavy storm damages lots of properties already like cars, buildings, etc. pic.twitter.com/2I3ukbg6v3 ' Van Deeno☄️ (@Billionaire2B_) September 19, 2023

The spokesperson for the City of Tshwane's emergency management services (EMS), Charles Mabaso, said while nobody was injured or killed, there were other incidents reported.

"In Block HH Soshanguve, a house roof was blown away and disaster management was activated [and] no alternative accommodation was required. The family managed to house itself in a room that was remaining.

"Three shacks were also blown away in Block KK, Soshanguve. Disaster management [was] also dispatched, and people managed to find alternative accommodation with neighbours."

CITY OF JOBURG ON HIGH ALERT

Meanwhile, Joburg EMS are on high alert following last night’s storm in Gauteng.

Spokesperson for the city’s EMS Robert Mulaudzi said there were no major incidents reported but they remain on standby.

"We don't have any major reports of injuries or damage or fatalities which have been reported through our emergency call centre. However, we still have our monitoring teams in all seven regions of the city who are on high alert, so that we can be able to respond to any emergencies which might occur throughout the City of Johannesburg."