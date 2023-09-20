Unisa says academic project remains intact despite facing administration

In May, a damning assessment by Professor Themba Mosia found that Unisa had experienced many incidents of mismanagement, financial irregularities and poor student services among many other issues.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of South Africa (Unisa) said its academic project remained intact and solid despite a looming intention by the Higher Education Department to place the institution under administration.

The report, which was commissioned by the Higher Education Department, recommended that the institution be placed under administration.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, Unisa’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Puleng Lenkabula said the report did not paint an accurate reflection of the institution.

She said they were challenging the report and its recommendations in court.

"We reiterate the university’s stance on the independent assessor report and its predecessor report that whilst the university co-operated with both processes and respected the reports, we differ with the findings of both reports that the institution was collapsing."