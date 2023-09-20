Tsakane calm after protests but roads still blocked with rocks, says EMPD

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) said the protests in Tsakane had died down but roads remain barricaded with rocks and rubble.

Protests broke out in the township this week over water shortages.

Taps have been running dry in parts of the East Rand and the municipality said this was due to the leaks at the Mapleton pump station.

Officials said water supply had also been fully restored at the Pholosong Hospital.

EMPD’s Ignatius Maphike said earlier on Wednesday that violent protestors cornered MMCs and technicians who were working on the water supply.

"The current situation within Tsakane is calm, there are no signs of gatherings or protestors, however, roads are still blocked with rubble and rocks. Motorists are advised to practice caution when approaching the area or trying to move through the Tsakane area."