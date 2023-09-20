Swellendam protest: Police use stun grenades, rubber bullets as tensions flare

Tensions have flared up again at an informal settlement in Swellendam.

Police are using stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse angry crowds.

Earlier on Wednesday, a community hall was set alight by angry protesters in Railton township.

Police are playing cat and mouse with a very riled up group of protesters inside the informal settlement.

They’re firing stun grenades and rubber bullets to try and disperse the rowdy crowd.

However, the protesters are not backing down as they continue to charge at the police with bricks and stones – they’re also using dustbin lids as shields.

The situation remains volatile as clashes between the police and protesters continue.