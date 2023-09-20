Survivors of Kameeldrift fire call on Tshwane to speed up formalisation of area

About 90 shacks at the Kameeldrift plot 175 informal settlement burnt to the ground on Tuesday night, however, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents from the Kameeldrift plot 175 informal settlement have called on the municipality to expedite the formalisation of the area following Tuesday night’s devastating fire.

In August 2021, the City of Tshwane bought two plots near the informal settlement to accommodate the overflow of people and shacks on plot 175.

However, two years later, the people have not been relocated.

The Kameeldrift plot 175 informal settlement does not receive a stable rubbish collection service from the Tshwane Municipality.

So to dispose of their rubbish, they burn it in a nearby site where Tuesday night’s fire started.

Ward 87 councillor, Freddie Pienaar, said the process to relocate and formalise the area had hit many snags.

“Given the fact that we have financial constraints, it’s not something that can be done overnight, we do not have R40 or R50 million so we can immediately put services in, in terms of sewer lines, water, electricity and then construct the houses.”

Since the crack of dawn, many families have been rebuilding their shacks in order to have a place to sleep tonight.