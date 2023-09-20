Springboks take 'calculated risk' with squad to play Ireland

The starting lineup has a familiar look with 13 changes made to the side that beat Romania 76-0. Amongst those alterations, captain Siya Kolisi returns to take his place in the forward pack as do Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph Du Toit.

JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks have taken a huge gamble with their squad to play Ireland at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

The starting lineup has a familiar look with 13 changes made to the side that beat Romania 76-0.

Amongst those alterations, captain Siya Kolisi returns to take his place in the forward pack as do Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph Du Toit. Jasper Wiese has been chosen ahead of Duane Vermeulen while Mannie Libbok will dictate play from the flyhalf position with Damian WIllemse at fullback. Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel are the preferred centre pairing with Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse on the wings.

The big surprise, however, is that the Bok coaching staff have opted for a 7-1 split on the bench.

Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach is the only backline player amongst the subs with former Springbok sevens player Kwagga Smith, a flanker in the 15-man version of the game, potentially covering the backs as well.

The 7-1 move, albeit accidental, worked in the record 35-7 victory over the All Blacks last month and coach Jacques Nienaber says they've made a calculated risk this time around.

“We’re fortunate to have a match-fit squad and have been building depth and versatility for a while and believe this is the best combination for this match. For many of these players, this is their second or third World Cup, so they know what it takes to perform at this level, and we believe this team has the right balance of players to achieve what we would like to achieve in this match,” said Nienaber.

Ireland are currently the number 1 ranked side in the world and Nienaber thinks that the battle between the reigning champions and the Irish is one to look forward to eagerly.

“Ireland are a quality team with a strong pack of forwards and talented backs, and they play with a lot of speed, so we know what we have to do to deliver a top-drawer performance for things to go our way,” said Nienaber.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 21:00.

Springbok squad to play Ireland:

Springboks – 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Subs: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Jean Kleyn, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Marco van Staden, 22 Kwagga Smith, 23 Cobus Reinach.