Some members of the public question how fire at Sars building started

The basement of the revenue service's seven-storey building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg caught fire just after midday on Wednesday and the first two floors, occupied by employees, had to be evacuated.

JOHANNESBURG - While the South African Revenue Service (Sars) claims that none of their records were damaged in Wednesday’s fire at one of their offices in Rissik Street, some members of the public are questioning how the fire started.

No injuries were reported and firefighters remain on scene as they try to contain the blaze.

The SARS building on Rissik Street in Joburg CBD is currently on fire. Joburg Fire and Rescue, as well as EMS and SAPS, are currently on scene. The 7 story building has been evacuated. Bystanders say the fire started around 1pm and on the ground floor. @orrin417 pic.twitter.com/i0Cps4ONjf ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2023

Sweetness Chiya was in the Sars building trying to get a tax number for her business when the fire erupted.

"We saw that the Sars managers were evacuating the staff. Everyone was taken outside. They say the fire started in the basement where they store a lot of the files but we don’t know how the fire started."

She said she had many questions that needed answers.

"We have so many questions to say how come because not so long ago the fire was there at the Joshco offices and it is a government residential office, that one. So we sense that something is wrong and we really need answers."

Sars claims none of their files were damaged in the fire as most of their records had been digitised.