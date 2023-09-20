Go

Sars employees evacuated from burning building in Marshalltown

The cause of the fire still remains unclear.

Joburg Emergency Services responded to a fire at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg on 20 September 2023. Picture: Orrin Singh/Eyewitness News
20 September 2023 15:44

JOHANNESBURG - South African Revenue Service (Sars) employees have been evacuated from a burning building in the Joburg CBD.

Emergency services are attending to the blaze in Marshalltown on Wednesday afternoon.

EMS spokesperson, Nana Radebe-Kgiba: "For now we can confirm that everyone is safe and was out of the building. We'll do preliminary investigations of what has caused the fire after we're done with damping down."

Timeline

