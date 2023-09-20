Ramaphosa reiterates calls for lifting of sanctions on Cuba and Zimbabwe

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

His speech was centred around world peace efforts and the role of the international community.

Ramaphosa highlighted the social and economic effects of the 60-year embargo on Cuba by the United States of America.

“[It] has caused untold damage to the country's economy and the people of Cuba as well.”

Ramaphosa also highlighted the plight of Zimbabweans and South Africans.

“The sanctions that are also being applied against South Africa’s neighbour, Zimbabwe, should also be lifted, as they are imposing untold suffering on ordinary Zimbabweans, but also have a collateral negative impact on neighbouring countries, such as my own country, South Africa.”