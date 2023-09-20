PowerBall results: Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 19 September 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 15, 18, 36, 43, 46 PB: 18

PowerBall Plus: 01, 04, 14, 15, 19 PB: 17

For more details visit the National Lottery website.