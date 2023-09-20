Police patrolling township in Swellendam after violent protests

A large part of a local community hall was completely gutted by fire in Wednesday's protest.

CAPE TOWN - Swellendam police are out in full force patrolling the streets of the Railton township in Swellendam after angry protestors shut down the area earlier on Wednesday.

A large part of a local community hall has been completely gutted by fire.

Some residents are angry about a council policy that requires all indigent households to apply for subsidised services, such as electricity and rebates for pensioners.

The violent protest follows weeks of negotiations between community leaders, the police and Swellendam Mayor Francois du Rand to resolve these issues.

However, the mayor said residents need to re-register first for these services to be restored.

He said this was to prevent the system from being abused by those who did not qualify.

Trouble in Swellendam started just over a month ago when angry residents took to the streets over the same issues they’re complaining about on Wednesday.

During that protest, a municipal building was completely destroyed and some businesses in town were damaged.

This prompted weeks of negotiations between community leaders and the mayor.

A resident said those who burnt down the hall and the municipal building last month were selfish.

“You must think before you do something because tomorrow your children will want to also go there to work or get a service there, and there’s nothing for us.”

Police have managed to restore calm in the in Railton township and continue to monitor the situation.